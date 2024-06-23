B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 212.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

