B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $587,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 437,452 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,841,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

