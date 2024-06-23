B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $592,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 367,028 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 113,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

