B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.