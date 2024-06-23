B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $975.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Further Reading

