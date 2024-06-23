B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

