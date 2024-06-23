B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

