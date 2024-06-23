B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $338.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $343.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.65 and its 200-day moving average is $315.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.