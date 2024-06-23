B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSA Safety by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

