B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $605.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.07 and its 200 day moving average is $554.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.