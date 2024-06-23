B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,824 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 208,077 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 206,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

KEY opened at $13.60 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

