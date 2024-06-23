BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

BAE Systems Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

