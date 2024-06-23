Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.64.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of BIDU opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
