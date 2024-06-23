Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Paul Larbey Purchases 1,275 Shares

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 1,275 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £1,797.75 ($2,284.31).

Paul Larbey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bango alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of Bango stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,325.44).

Bango Stock Performance

LON BGO opened at GBX 141 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. Bango PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.55. The company has a market cap of £108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.