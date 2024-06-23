Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.