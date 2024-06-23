Benjamin Luke Graham Purchases 20,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00.

TSE:MDI opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$721.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.39.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

