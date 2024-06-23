Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

