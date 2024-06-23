Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.81

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.71, with a volume of 9816012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

