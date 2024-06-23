Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 35170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

About Brenntag

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.