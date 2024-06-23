C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.24

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,770,459 shares traded.

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market cap of £30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.64.

Insider Transactions at C4X Discovery

In other C4X Discovery news, insider Clive Dix bought 485,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £48,532 ($61,667.09). Corporate insiders own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Recommended Stories

