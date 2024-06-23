Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

