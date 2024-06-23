Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as low as C$14.90. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.74.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

