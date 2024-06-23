Cardano Risk Management B.V. Makes New $108.15 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 387,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $108,145,000. Visa comprises approximately 3.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $275.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
