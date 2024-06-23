Carnival Co. & (CCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.07 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

