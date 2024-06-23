Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

