CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,578,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 6,602,790 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
