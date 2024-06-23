Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,315 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.53. 3,299,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

