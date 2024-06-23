Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 531 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $954.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.83.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

