Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %

CYBR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

