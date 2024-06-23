Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

