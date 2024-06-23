Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.