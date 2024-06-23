Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALL traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

