Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

TGT stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

