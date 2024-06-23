Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 116.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $113.85. 5,159,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,902. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

