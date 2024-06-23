Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $113,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 463.8% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.