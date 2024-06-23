Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

