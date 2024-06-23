Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $735,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,845. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $606.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.