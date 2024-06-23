Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $85,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 16,238,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,369,693. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.