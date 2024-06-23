Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,081.79. 663,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,019.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

