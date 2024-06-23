Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 161 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

