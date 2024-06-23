Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 346 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.21. 4,444,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,189. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

