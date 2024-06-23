Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,230 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,218. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

