Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.56. 8,635,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

