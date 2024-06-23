Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

