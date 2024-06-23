Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,107 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

