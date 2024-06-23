Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 33,958 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 171,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,302,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,833. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

