Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

