Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Century Aluminum worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.57. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

