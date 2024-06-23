Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 9.5%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.89 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 207,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 110,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Checkit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Checkit news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 100,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

