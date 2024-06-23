Chester See Sells 30,100 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42.

Chester See also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$20.08 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.65.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

